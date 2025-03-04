The Important Reason Anora Director Sean Baker Thanked Sex Workers At The Oscars

Sean Baker had a history-making night at the Oscars, winning Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture for "Anora," while star Mikey Madison took home the statue for Best Actress for her performance as Ani. As a result, Baker had four opportunities to speak to the world at large through his acceptance speeches, and he came prepared. He encouraged audiences to watch movies on the big screen since independent theaters need support now more than ever, at the same time promoting the importance of independent cinema and telling unique stories. He also, given the subject of "Anora," opened his night by thanking the sex work community.

"I want to thank the sex worker community. They have shared their stories. They have shared their life experience with me over the years. My deepest respect. Thank you — I share this with you," he said. Madison echoed the sentiment in her own acceptance speech, saying, "I also just want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience."

Throughout awards season, Baker and Madison have both unfailingly elevated the sex work community, an oft-attacked group of people who have consistently been sounding the alarm about impending systemic oppression and been ignored simply because society has an incredibly sordid relationship with the sex work industry. There was even a spike in Google searches for "sex work" on Oscar night. Clearly, the average viewer doesn't know this is an umbrella term for the industry of services that includes pornography, stripping, phone or cyber sex, and physical services obtained in specialized locations (be they brothels, massage parlors, escort services, or on the street).

Not that it's surprising Baker thanked sex workers in his acceptance speech. After all, he owes his entire career to stories centered around sex work, including, but not limited to, "Anora."