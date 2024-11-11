The Correct Order To Watch Tim Allen's Santa Clause Franchise

The premise for John Pasquin's 1994 hit Christmas film "The Santa Clause" is amusingly morbid at its heart. On Christmas Eve, divorced schlub Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) hears a clatter on his rooftop. When he goes to investigate, he finds that it's Santa Claus himself, scuttling down his chimney. Scott startles Santa, causing the jolly old fellow to slip off the roof and fall to his death. Yes, a delightful family comedy begins with the death of Santa.

Following some written instructions hidden on a business card in Santa's sleigh, Scott puts on the big guy's red coat and, lo finds he has to take Santa's place for the night. Once all the gifts are delivered, Calvin is taken to the North Pole, where he learns there was some fine print on the business card. In putting on the coat, Scott agreed to become Santa Claus in perpetuity, and will now have to serve the same role every year. Throughout the following year, Scott begins to resemble Santa more and more, growing a long white beard, gaining weight, and, most disconcertingly, becoming more jolly.

The central conceit of the "Santa Clause" movies is that there is some vast, unseen, godlike bureaucracy at work, demanding that the participants in the titular clause perpetuate the Santa myth in a very precise fashion. Not only does the universe require a Santa Clause, but it also demands that he wear red, have a long gray beard, and live at the North Pole. One can almost picture a cadre of men in white shirts, pulling levers behind the scenes like in "The Cabin in the Woods."

"The Santa Clause" was a massive success (earning over $190 million on a mere $22 million budget), and like so many Christmas movies, it has since become a yearly staple in a lot of people's homes, trotted out every December. Despite the initially grim premise, many audiences like the light warmth and inoffensive humor of "The Santa Clause."

The film ultimately spawned two film sequels and a TV series continuation. Let's break them down.