She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Starred In A Must-Watch 2026 Apple TV Series

Tatiana Maslany's career exploded in the mid-2010s with her virtuoso multi-character work on BBC America's brainy sci-fi thriller series "Orphan Black." It was a very good show, but the deeper Maslany got into her roles, the more you wondered what she could do in a film or series where her performance prowess could be concentrated on one specific part. Indeed, she proved to be unsettlingly fierce as the vengeful Sister Alice on HBO's dark reinvention of "Perry Mason" and brought all the charm she could muster to Marvel Studios' irreverent "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Her talent was undeniable, but the projects weren't proper showcases of her astonishing ability.

This changed in 2026 with the premiere of Apple TV's comedy-thriller series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed." The show stars Maslany as Paula Saunders, a fact checker (the noblest and most under-appreciated of journalistic professions) who's fighting for custody of her child while looking into the kidnapping and apparent death of a webcam model named Trevor (Brandon Flynn). No less an authority than Stephen King has effused that "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" is "like Hitchcock came back to do it one more time." Its first season is streaming in its entirety on Apple TV, and it's officially coming back for more. So, now is the time to get caught up before you're 20 episodes deep down a binge hole.