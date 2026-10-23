The Only Living Pickpocket In New York's Noah Segan Learned Two Key Things From Rian Johnson [Exclusive Interview]

So we see in this movie that Harry's wife, Rosie, requires a significant amount of care and you establish their apartment as this safe zone that is then intruded upon by these young punks. And as an audience member, I had almost a physical reaction to seeing these guys be in that place. It's so disturbing. And I was wondering if you could tell me about achieving that visceral reaction with that part of the film.

Well, I appreciate that. I think what was important to me was to have that environment feel safe and to feel warm because I think so often, we see people who are working class or don't have a lot of means in sort of sad homes, and that's not the case here. This is a warm home. This is a home where this man, who, frankly, has not taken care of much in his life as we come to learn, is taking care of his loved one. As a result, it should feel warm and it should feel safe and somewhat comfortable. And I think it does. And in fact, there are moments of joy there.

So yes, once someone does intrude on that, I would hope that the natural reaction is, "Get out of here. No, this is their safe space!"

Well, you mentioned the moments of joy, and I think an image that's going to be burned into my brain for a long time is Turturro dancing. And I was wondering how much of that was you just setting up the camera and letting him cook? How much did you guys actually talk about what the physicality of that's going to look like? Talk me through that part of it.

So the story goes that I put together a playlist of just songs that I thought felt like the movie and felt like moments in the movie, and gave that to John. And one of the songs was Odyssey's "Native New Yorker." And he called me up one day and he said, "Man," he goes, "I used to listen to this song in discotheques in the boroughs. I'd be in Queens and we would go to the discotheque and they'd play 'Native New Yorker' and people would go wild. We loved that song." And I was like, "That's great, man." I was like, "I wasn't there, but I'm there with you now in spirit." I put the song on there for a reason. Like, "That's awesome. That's the reason I put it on there. Great, enjoy."

Then he sent me a video one day of him in his office at home, and he was just dancing to the song. And I was like, "Oh, man, he's really riffing. He's really in it." And we started talking, like, "Man, wouldn't it be fun to have..." — because he loves to dance. John is a great dancer, and we all know that. We've seen him dance before, and he's invested a lot of his energy and time into dancing as a form of expression, and it works very well with him. And he moves so well. He's just a great mover. And we thought, "Wouldn't it be great if he danced for Rosie?" And he suggested that moment.

Of course, a movie like this, you've got 25 days, everything is scheduled down to the absolute minute. There's no room to schedule a four-minute dance scene. So we waited until the end of the day, and everybody left, and they're packing up in all the other rooms. And John; Sam [Levy], our cinematographer; Karina [Arroyave, who plays Rosie]; and myself put the record on and just did one take.

Wow.

And that was it.