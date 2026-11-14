Batman: The Animated Series' First Pilot Was An Episode Of DC's Super Friends

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It can't be overstated what an evolutionary leap "Batman: The Animated Series" was compared to previous "Batman" cartoons. Compared to the cheap animation seen in Filmation's "The New Adventures of Batman" or Hanna-Barbera's "Super Friends" franchise, the Fleischer Studios-inspired aesthetic of "Batman: The Animated Series" looks even better. "Batman: The Animated Series" also never underrated the intelligence of its young audience, both in its dialogue and its willingness to let scenes run on atmosphere, not words.

It wasn't an overnight flip. There had been attempts to launch a new "Batman" cartoon for several years. It was the massive success of Tim Burton's "Batman" movie in 1989 that helped that finally let "Batman: The Animated Series" release them. Before that, future "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski pitched "Batman and the New Robin," co-starring Batman and Jason Todd.

In the 1980s, Alan Burnett — future producer and story editor on "Batman: The Animated Series" who was then working on "Super Friends" — wrote a pilot for a "Batman" series. Burnett, a "Batman" comic fan since childhood, wanted a cartoon that would honor their darker spirit. But, per behind-the-scenes book "I Am The Night" by Daniel Dockery, "Hanna-Barbera and ABC weren't ready to commit to a dark Batman series."

We can glimpse Burnett's vision and not just through "Batman: The Animated Series." His pilot became an episode of "The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians" titled "The Fear." While chasing Scarecrow (Andre Stojka), Batman (Adam West) stumbles into Crime Alley, where his parents were murdered. Overcome with fear, he flees. Scarecrow plots to exploit Batman's fear to defeat him, forcing Batman to face his past and overcome his terror. Darker than most "Super Friends" episodes, "The Fear" serves as a "Batman: The Animated Series" beta test.