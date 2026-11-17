Jet Li And Morgan Freeman's Forgotten Martial Arts Movie Is Worth Revisiting
Louis Leterrier's 2005 action flick "Unleashed," written by Luc Besson, is a fun, intense, somewhat strange vehicle for martial arts superstar Jet Li. In the film, Li plays Danny, a vicious bodyguard for a Glasgow gangster named Bart (Bob Hoskins). Bart has mentally conditioned Danny to remain calm and obedient when he is wearing a metal collar, but he turns feral and deadly when Bart takes the collar off. Danny is a "dog" and, occasionally, he is literally unleashed.
Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman co-stars as Sam, a blind pianist who takes Danny into his home after he gets separated from Bart during a "dogfighting" tournament. Sam and his stepdaughter Victoria (Kerry Condon) then raise Danny to be more gentle and humane and, in time, are able to remove his collar without Danny becoming violent. Because of this, Danny begins to remember his past and develops an interest in music, finding his humanity again. Naturally, though, Bart eventually re-emerges in Danny's life, leaving him torn between his newfound family and the violence he was conditioned to live in.
"Unleashed" has everything you might want from a Saturday afternoon matinee. It has recognizable movie stars, it sports a pretty good performance by Li, and it features works by the always reliable Freeman and Hoskins, as well as the somewhat under-appreciated Condon. There's a reason /Film previously listed it as an underrated martial arts movie, as well as one of Li's top 10 best movies in general.
The film also doesn't forget that it has to be at least 40% martial arts scenes to justify casting Li, with legendary martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-Ping providing its fight choreography. It was hardly a hit, but "Unleashed" is certainly worth tracking down.
Unleashed is a pretty great three-star movie
It's worth pausing to note that "Unleashed," aesthetically speaking, is very much a product of its time. Pierre Morel's cinematography has the green-tint and artificially enhanced grain that was so in vogue in the 2000s (along with several harshly-lit scenes), while the film is edited by Nicolas Trembasiewicz in a haphazard and swift style that will make your head spin. To be sure, "Unleashed" very much bears a distinctly mid-'00s action aesthetic.
Additionally, the film's score was provided by trip hop collective Massive Attack and produced by the RZA. Its soundtrack was originally released under the title "Danny the Dog," and it mostly consists of electronic and/or ambient beats. This only further dates "Unleashed," adding to what one might call its "2000s edgelord" design.
But in spite of this, "Unleashed" remains grounded thanks to Jet Li's amazing performance and Morgan Freeman's gentle confidence. Kerry Condon also brings a childlike innocence to the movie as Victoria, giving Danny someone to relate to. Condon was in her early 20s when "Unleashed" was made, but the film gives her braces and a youthful demeanor, creating the impression that her character might be a high schooler.
Above it all, "Unleashed" is an effective melodrama. When Danny begins to remember his past late in the film, he recalls the deep tragedy of his upbringing and the dark circumstances that led him into the thrall of the evil Bart to begin with. Indeed, Bob Hoskins is so good at playing heavies and gangsters that he infuses "Unleashed" with a good amount of menace. (Bart is not a good guy by any stretch of the imagination.)
What did critics think of Unleashed?
Critics generally liked "Unleashed," with the larger critical consensus being that "Unleashed" is "good enough." Many of the film's reviews similarly cite its performances and humanity as key elements that offsets its fighting and violence.
Case in point: Roger Ebert gave the movie three stars out of four, writing that its story was familiar and that it "could have made a laughable movie. That it works is because of the performances of Jet Li and Bob Hoskins, who plays his master." He added:
"The film is ingenious in its construction. It has all the martial arts action any Jet Li fan could possibly desire, choreographed by Yeun Woo-ping, who is the Gerald Arpino of kung-fu and creates improbable but delightful ballets of chops and socks, leaps and twists and kicks and improvisations. Everything happens in a denatured sepia tone that is not black and white nor quite color, but a palette drained of cheer and pressing down like a foggy day."
(Gerald Arpino, for those unfamiliar with the name, was a famed ballet dancer and choreographer who was head of the Joffrey Ballet for decades.)
Ebert is spot-on with his observation about the denatured sepia of "Unleashed." Everything does feel depressive as a result. When it comes to actioners like this, though, "better than average" can actually serve as high praise. Unlike many other action films, you might actually remember this one.