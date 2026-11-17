Louis Leterrier's 2005 action flick "Unleashed," written by Luc Besson, is a fun, intense, somewhat strange vehicle for martial arts superstar Jet Li. In the film, Li plays Danny, a vicious bodyguard for a Glasgow gangster named Bart (Bob Hoskins). Bart has mentally conditioned Danny to remain calm and obedient when he is wearing a metal collar, but he turns feral and deadly when Bart takes the collar off. Danny is a "dog" and, occasionally, he is literally unleashed.

Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman co-stars as Sam, a blind pianist who takes Danny into his home after he gets separated from Bart during a "dogfighting" tournament. Sam and his stepdaughter Victoria (Kerry Condon) then raise Danny to be more gentle and humane and, in time, are able to remove his collar without Danny becoming violent. Because of this, Danny begins to remember his past and develops an interest in music, finding his humanity again. Naturally, though, Bart eventually re-emerges in Danny's life, leaving him torn between his newfound family and the violence he was conditioned to live in.

"Unleashed" has everything you might want from a Saturday afternoon matinee. It has recognizable movie stars, it sports a pretty good performance by Li, and it features works by the always reliable Freeman and Hoskins, as well as the somewhat under-appreciated Condon. There's a reason /Film previously listed it as an underrated martial arts movie, as well as one of Li's top 10 best movies in general.

The film also doesn't forget that it has to be at least 40% martial arts scenes to justify casting Li, with legendary martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-Ping providing its fight choreography. It was hardly a hit, but "Unleashed" is certainly worth tracking down.