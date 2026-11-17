Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis Starred In A Gritty Crime Thriller With Marvel Actors
Plenty of comedic actors have played dramatic roles that didn't work out too well. The same can't quite be said of "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, who proved he could handle a dramatic role in "South of Heaven," a crime thriller that should have been much better than it was. Oddly enough, the film also happens to be a surreptitious comic book team-up event movie, with a cast full of Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni.
We don't often talk about the "Saturday Night Live" to noirish crime thriller pipeline. But a fair few "SNL" stars have made the transition, from Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems" to Jim Belushi in "Gang Related." Sudeikis, who appeared on the legendary sketch comedy series from 2003 to 2013, found his biggest post-"SNL" success by playing the lead role in Apple TV's "Ted Lasso." The actor's inherent charm has served him well as the endearingly optimistic college football coach tasked with leading a British soccer team to greatness. But with "South of Heaven," the "SNL" alum clearly wanted to branch out and try something new. He was close to succeeding, too.
The film sees Sudeikis play a convicted felon who's released from a prison sentence early to spend a year with his terminally-ill girlfriend. Unfortunately, things don't quite go to plan, and Sudeikis' ex-con finds himself in a fight for his and the life of his beloved. It's a sort of okay crime thriller that starts out great before taking a major turn part-way through. Luckily, it also has a solid cast to help carry the melodrama, a surprising amount of whom have played MCU characters.
Jason Sudeikis takes on a crime boss to save his beloved in South of Heaven
"South of Heaven" — not to be confused with the Western flop Vince Vaughn and Billy Bob Thornton would probably like you to forget about, "South of Heaven, West of Hell" — is directed by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales, who also co-wrote the script with Navot Papushado, and Kai Mark. Keshales similarly co-wrote and co-directed his first feature, "Rabies" in 2010, and his second, "Big Bad Wolves," in 2013, earning him and his co-director, Papushado, praise from Quentin Tarantino who called it the "best film of the year." "South of Heaven" represents Keshales' first solo feature and sees him team up with Jason Sudeikis for a gritty thriller that sadly devolves into a fairly rote genre exercise. Hey, at least the director brought together some MCU vets to support his leading man.
Sudeikis plays convicted felon Jimmy Ray, who's serving a 15-year sentence for his role in a robbery, but convinces the parole board to set him free after 12 to spend a year with his dying girlfriend, Annie Ray (Evangeline Lilly). For the first half of the movie, Keshales presents a noir-infused love story with an indie drama spirit that sees Sudeikis and Lilly demonstrate some surprisingly good chemistry. Jimmy is trying to go straight as best he can, turning down offers to meet up with his prison buddy Frank (Jeremy Bobb) and generally trying to do right by Annie. Then, things go off the rails.
When Jimmy reluctantly accepts a "side job" from his crooked parole officer Schmidt (Shea Whigham), he winds up stoking the ire of crime boss Whit Price (Mike Colter), who kidnaps Annie. Jimmy then takes Whit's son, Tommy Price (Thaddeus J. Mixon) captive and the whole thing devolves into violence.
South of Heaven is a secret Marvel team-up movie
You might have noticed that almost everyone in "South of Heaven" has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most obvious is, of course, Evangeline Lilly, who portrayed Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the "Ant-Man" movies and "Avengers: Endgame." Mike Colter, meanwhile, played the title role in Netflix's "Luke Cage" series from 2016 to 2018, and appeared in the team-up miniseries "The Defenders" in 2017. That same miniseries also featured Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, who had her own Netflix show that featured yet another "South of Heaven" actor, Jeremy Bobb.
That's not all the MCU connections, either. Shea Whigham played Roger Dooley in 2015's "Agent Carter" Season 1, while Jaime Zevallos, who plays Julio in "South of Heaven," previously portrayed Father Francis Xavier Delgado in Freeform's "Cloak & Dagger." As such, Jason Sudeikis' crime thriller is secretly one of the most significant unofficial Marvel team-up movies ever made.
Sadly, that didn't translate to one of Sudeikis' best films. "South of Heaven" bears a 48% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Amy Nicholson of the New York Times calling it a "Texas melodrama that's as convincing as a taxidermied jackalope." Craig D. Lindsey of the AV Club saw two very different films in "South of Heaven," one "straight-faced and suspenseful" and another "almost randomly nihilistic." Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Chris Hewitt found Sudeikis' "subdued performance" to be "hugely likable" and Owen Gleiberman of Variety seemed to agree. "The movie gives Jason Sudeikis a chance to act without the safety net of comedy, and he proves that he's got the right stuff," he wrote, even if he also felt Sudeikis should have showcased his dramatic talent in a different movie — one that "offers the safety net of believability."