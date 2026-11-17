Plenty of comedic actors have played dramatic roles that didn't work out too well. The same can't quite be said of "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, who proved he could handle a dramatic role in "South of Heaven," a crime thriller that should have been much better than it was. Oddly enough, the film also happens to be a surreptitious comic book team-up event movie, with a cast full of Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni.

We don't often talk about the "Saturday Night Live" to noirish crime thriller pipeline. But a fair few "SNL" stars have made the transition, from Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems" to Jim Belushi in "Gang Related." Sudeikis, who appeared on the legendary sketch comedy series from 2003 to 2013, found his biggest post-"SNL" success by playing the lead role in Apple TV's "Ted Lasso." The actor's inherent charm has served him well as the endearingly optimistic college football coach tasked with leading a British soccer team to greatness. But with "South of Heaven," the "SNL" alum clearly wanted to branch out and try something new. He was close to succeeding, too.

The film sees Sudeikis play a convicted felon who's released from a prison sentence early to spend a year with his terminally-ill girlfriend. Unfortunately, things don't quite go to plan, and Sudeikis' ex-con finds himself in a fight for his and the life of his beloved. It's a sort of okay crime thriller that starts out great before taking a major turn part-way through. Luckily, it also has a solid cast to help carry the melodrama, a surprising amount of whom have played MCU characters.