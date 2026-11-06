Godzilla Minus Zero Shows The Horrifying Aftermath Of A Kaiju Attack Like Never Before

This article contains spoilers for "Godzilla Minus Zero."

"Godzilla Minus One" was a revelation — a movie that broke records and made history at the Oscars. Director, writer, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki didn't reinvent the kaiju wheel the way Hideaki Anno's "Shin Godzilla" did, but he did deliver an incredible updated take on the 1954 original movie for modern audiences. After a decade of American movies that became sillier and sillier, Yamazaki's film felt like a shock to the kaiju system: a Godzilla movie that was scary and treated its titular character like a god. Now, "Godzilla Minus Zero" is bigger and badder, even if it does have a lot of issues.

The film aims higher and dreams bigger, with a sense of scope and scale beyond what we've seen in kaiju movies for years. This movie doesn't need more than two giant monsters, but it still feels bigger than "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" or even "Pacific Rim." The VFX work is breathtaking, and the spectacle worthy of the biggest IMAX screens. Though some of the character work leaves a lot to be desired, the main characters are actually interesting and worth following — especially the scientist with a thirst for revenge against the U.S. for the nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But arguably the most unexpected yet effective aspect of "Godzilla Minus Zero" is how it works as a direct sequel to "Godzilla Minus One," portraying the wounds both visible and invisible left behind by Godzilla's attack on Tokyo, and the collective grief still felt two years later. More than anything, "Godzilla Minus Zero" has the most harrowing imagery you'll ever find in a Godzilla movie.