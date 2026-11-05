Why Godzilla Minus Zero Is Rated R

This article contains light spoilers for "Godzilla Minus Zero."

For about as long as the Motion Picture Association (formerly "of America") has existed, the conventional wisdom has been that blockbuster genre movies should receive the most inviting rating possible. This concept has existed at least since Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" took the movie industry and pop culture by storm, as its PG rating allowed a wide audience to experience it. Certainly there have been exceptions, most famously at the hands of Spielberg himself, whose 1984 output revealed the necessity for a rating in between PG and R: the PG-13.

This middle ground rating then became the go-to standard for films that are edgy and adult without crossing a line into becoming too much for young teens. Its popularity has resulted in many filmmakers pushing its limits, especially as it came to be known as essentially the default movie rating. So far, every "Godzilla" film has received a rating of PG-13 or lower, as most of the movies involve giant monster-on-giant monster violence (thus meaning it's impossible to emulate in real life, as per the MPA's general view on violence).

However, that has now changed with the release of "Godzilla Minus Zero," which has been given an R rating by the MPA. At first blush, it might seem that this is the "Godzilla" franchise's move to appeal to an edgier audience, in the same way the Marvel Cinematic Universe was only too happy to make "Deadpool and Wolverine" a hard-R. Yet "Minus Zero" isn't R-rated merely for surface-level indulgences like harsh language, extreme violence, or even sex. Instead, "Godzilla Minus Zero" earns the R for two very specific reasons, both of which make the higher rating more understandable.