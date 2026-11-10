How Nicolas Cage Really Feels About Ryan Gosling Playing Ghost Rider
In September 2026, Nicholas Cage slammed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for becoming a "glorified WWE." But that doesn't mean he's displeased about Ryan Gosling preparing to take on a role that he previously played — Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider — in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie "Ghost Rider."
Cage's "Ghost Rider" ended up flopping its way to a franchise back in 2007, with the actor returning for the 2012 sequel "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." Despite seeing sort of okay returns at the box office, neither film was a hit with critics, and after "Spirit of Vengeance," Johnny Blaze was relegated to cinematic history as Marvel Studios pushed ahead with the MCU. But at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the studio announced that Gosling is set to star in a new Ghost Rider film, with "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy overseeing the project. Meanwhile, Cage has nothing but nice things to say about that.
The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new sports biopic "Madden" (the trailer for which left us wondering how David O. Russell is still making movies). "Ryan's going to do his thing with it, and I'm looking forward to seeing it," Cage told the outlet. "Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor. We've had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie."
Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy could give us the Ghost Rider we've been waiting for
2007's "Ghost Rider" was written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson and saw Nicholas Cage in the title role, a motorcycle stuntman who sells his soul and transforms into a flaming emissary of Hell. Peter Fonda played the villain Mephistopheles, Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes was Cage's love interest Roxanne Simpson, and Sam Elliot played mentor Carter Slade/The Caretaker. Sadly, despite a decent cast, the film received pretty terrible reviews. It did, however, make $228.7 million at the box office on a $110 million budget, which was evidently enough for Sony Pictures to make a sequel. But 2012's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" was met with even more scathing reviews, and despite bringing in a reasonable $132.5 million in theaters on a $57 million budget, the film marked the end of Cage's run as the hero.
Now, Gosling is set to take on Ghost Rider for the character's MCU debut, and it remains to be seen what direction the movie will take. Cage previously told JoBlo that Johnson's film "should've been an R-rated movie," adding that David S. Goyer's original script was "still a movie that should be made." Obviously, Marvel Studios won't be using Goyer's screenplay, but fans have yet to get a truly dark Ghost Rider film, and Gosling's outing as the character could — and, if you ask Cage, should — be it.
For now, THR claims "Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie is in talks to play the film's villain. Rosamund Pike was also previously reported to be a top pick for the love interest in Gosling's "Ghost Rider," but for now, we'll have to wait for official news.
Marvel Studios' "Ghost Rider" hits theaters on July 28, 2028.