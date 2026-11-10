How Nicolas Cage Really Feels About Ryan Gosling Playing Ghost Rider

In September 2026, Nicholas Cage slammed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for becoming a "glorified WWE." But that doesn't mean he's displeased about Ryan Gosling preparing to take on a role that he previously played — Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider — in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie "Ghost Rider."

Cage's "Ghost Rider" ended up flopping its way to a franchise back in 2007, with the actor returning for the 2012 sequel "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." Despite seeing sort of okay returns at the box office, neither film was a hit with critics, and after "Spirit of Vengeance," Johnny Blaze was relegated to cinematic history as Marvel Studios pushed ahead with the MCU. But at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the studio announced that Gosling is set to star in a new Ghost Rider film, with "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy overseeing the project. Meanwhile, Cage has nothing but nice things to say about that.

The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new sports biopic "Madden" (the trailer for which left us wondering how David O. Russell is still making movies). "Ryan's going to do his thing with it, and I'm looking forward to seeing it," Cage told the outlet. "Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor. We've had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie."