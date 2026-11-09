The Rings Of Power Season 3's Secret Weapon Is A Member Of J.R.R. Tolkien's Family [Exclusive]

It takes a village to make a gargantuan, big-budget fantasy series on the level of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." No, scratch that. It takes a veritable army of hard-working artists and technical wizards and production heads, all pulling in the same direction to bring the vision of co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to life. On top of that, add the unique pressures of crafting a new story set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved Middle-earth and, needless to say, the creative team is all too happy to get as much help as humanly possible.

One name in particular, highlighted in the end credits throughout this season, will practically jump off the screen to diehard fans. Despite any online grumbling about changes made to the Prime Video series, there is a clear vetting process that Payne and McKay go through before bringing the written word of their scripts to the small screen. One small but crucial aspect of that includes Simon Tolkien, grandson of the famous author and the official "Creative Consultant" on "The Rings of Power" since the first season.

During a recent press junket prior to the release of the Season 3 premiere (you can check out the Season 3 trailer here), I asked McKay about Simon's role and what sort of input Tolkien's grandson may have had on the direction of these upcoming episodes. After cautioning that he has to remain "slightly cagey" and avoid going into specifics, McKay responded: