Denzel Washington's Gritty Sci-Fi Western Movie Is Worth Revisiting

The Hughes Brothers' 2010 sci-fi Western film "The Book of Eli" stars Denzel Washington as the titular Eli, a machete-wielding rogue who wanders a post-apocalyptic Earth years after a nuclear holocaust has laid waste to vast swaths of the planet's surface. It's not so far in the future that Eli doesn't still have a working mp3 player, though, and he barters things in exchange for battery charges at the occasional mercantile outpost.

Eventually, Eli runs afoul of Carnegie (Gary Oldman), an aspiring post-apocalyptic warlord who is looking for a legendary book, believing it will allow him to take control of the populace. Three guesses as to which book he's looking for.

"The Book of Eli" is pretty badass, with a chalky, dusty aesthetic that's unique in the annals of post-apocalyptic thrillers. Washington, one of the best actors of his generation, gives Eli a soulful humanity while also making him a capable action hero, able to take down teams of attackers with his sword. (He even fights off a guy with a chainsaw in one scene.) And while critics weren't super-high on the film, it was something of a hit, enough so for a "Book of Eli" prequel series to enter development in 2024.

The movie's supporting cast is impressive as well. Mila Kunis, for example, plays Carnegie's daughter Solara, who is unsavorily ordered to seduce Eli when he comes into her father's field of vision. What's more, Tom Waits has a small part as a shop owner, Jennifer Beals plays Carnegie's mistress, Michael Gambon and Frances de la Tour show up as a pair of itinerant cannibals, and Malcolm McDowell has an uncredited role as a much more friendly book collector.