Book Of Eli Prequel Series In The Works, John Boyega Stepping In For Denzel Washington

Alright, who here saw John Boyega on a fast track to stardom after "The Force Awakens" and said something along the lines of, "Boy, he sure seems like the next Denzel Washington?" without knocking on wood first? Because that monkey's paw has started to curl something fierce and left us with the latest batch of franchise IP news — one that'll excite the more innocent among us while leaving the rest slightly jaded and cynical. What a time to be alive, folks.

So, remember when the Hughes brothers teamed up with "Rogue One" writer Gary Whitta on a 2010 apocalyptic movie by the name of "The Book of Eli" and we all agreed that it was a pretty solid piece of original genre work with something meaningful on its mind? That might feel like more and more of a foreign concept these days, especially compared to the current state of original sci-fi (yes, I'm still sore about what we allowed to happen to Gareth Edwards' "The Creator"). Well, perhaps the most 2024 news of this young year comes in the form of a report by Deadline, which reveals that we're apparently getting a "The Book of Eli" prequel series — not even a movie, but a television show — in which Boyega will play a younger version of Washington's title character. The original film, you'll recall, is set a few decades after some planet-wide catastrophe renders the world a smoking, radioactive, cannibal-infested wasteland in which only Eli, the blind warrior, holds the key to humanity's potential survival — spiritually and philosophically speaking (if nothing else).

The series, which is rumored to take place another 30 years before the movie (so right around the time of the nuclear disaster) is now being shopped around to the highest bidder.