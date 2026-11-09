How Original Narnia Star Ben Barnes Really Feels About Netflix's Reboot

We are a couple of months away from Greta Gerwig unleashing her take on the fantasy classic "The Magician's Nephew" for Netflix and a new generation of kids experiencing the world of Narnia for the first time. The film is already making some interesting choices when it comes to adapting the magical world created by author C. S. Lewis, including assembling a killer cast that features Meryl Streep as the lion Aslan and Daniel Craig as the titular magician.

So, since we're waiting for its arrival, it's never a bad time to revisit the previous big-budget movie adaptations of Lewis' fantasy novels. After all, for a certain generation, "Shrek" director Andrew Adamson's film versions of the "Narnia" books were their introduction to fantasy (and to the isekai genre that's come to dominate anime). Indeed, if you were too young to watch Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy in theaters in the 2000s, chances are Adamson's films were the first big-screen fantasy epics you saw (you know, assuming you were alive back then). It makes sense, too, as Wētā Workshop worked on those movies, designing incredible fantastical creatures and props.

Adamson's "Narnia" films also featured a number of actors who have gone on to become bigger names, including James McAvoy and Ben Barnes as Prince Caspian (a role he later reprised in the Michael Apted-helmed "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader"). Now, Barnes shared his feelings about the Netflix "Narnia" reboot, telling ScreenRant that "the trailer looks great" and that he's "always been a fan of directors who are real visionaries."