This Cult Sci-Fi Horror Series With Stephen King Vibes Has Become A Major Netflix Hit

There are so many problems with streaming media, but a big one is that each of these companies is hellbent on creating new movies and shows to fill out their library of licensable titles. There's a lot that's worth watching, but there's nowhere near enough time to watch these worthy works. As a result, great films and series fall between the cracks or get unceremoniously cancelled before they can complete their run.

So it's something of a miracle that "From," a science fiction horror series created by John Griffin that flew under the radar for several years, survived for five seasons. The final season was greenlit by MGM+ last April, thanks in large part to the show's enthusiastic cult following, but the company might consider lobbying Griffin for another season. Because this cult favorite has become a bona fide hit on Netflix.

Netflix began streaming the first three seasons of "From" last month, and it's currently the fourth most popular series on the service. It's not hard to understand why. Griffin's show is basically "Lost" with major Stephen King vibes, and it even features one of the show's stars, Harold Perrineau.

"From" opens with a family of four being forced to re-route their road trip when their chosen path is blocked by a fallen tree. They wind up in a small town where they receive directions out of the area from Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau), but they soon find themselves back in the town again. Gradually, they discover that there is no escaping this unnamed town.

"From" quickly makes "Lost" look like a lovely tropical vacation when it's revealed that the town turns decidedly lethal at night, due to the presence of vicious, human-looking monsters. And the show is unsparing in depicting these creatures' savagery. It's a gorehound's delight.