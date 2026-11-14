Keanu Reeves And Denzel Washington's Forgotten '90s Shakespeare Movie Is Worth Revisiting

Kenneth Branagh's 1993 film adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" is, without hyperbole, one of the best films of its decade. And what a cast! Denzel Washington plays Don Pedro, a soldier returning home from the war, bringing with him the handsome young Claudio, played by Robert Sean Leonard, and Don Pedro's grumpy, villainous half-brother Don John, played by Keanu Reeves.

Additionally, Branagh plays the sharp-witted Benedick, and stands romantically opposite Emma Thompson, playing the even sharper-witted Beatrice. The actors were married at the time, and their scenes together play like gangbusters. Claudio falls in love with the pretty young Hero, played by Kate Beckinsale. Michael Keaton turns in one of his funniest performances as Dogberry, a slovenly cop. Also keep an eye out for Imelda Staunton, Richard Briers, and the amazing Brian Blessed.

Branagh understood that Shakespeare's text was so aggressively light and frothy that he needed to make a film that matched its tone and spirit. As such, "Much Ado" is bright, brisk, pastoral, and gorgeous. Despite a plot involving staged infidelity, faked deaths, and bitter reactions, the movie is overall an injection of liquid sunshine. The bulk of the film is laughter, romantic shenanigans, playfully flirtatious barbs, and relaxing summer night parties in the Sicilian countryside. And, naturally, as a comedy, everything works out in the end. I want to live in this movie.

There have been other recent, passable film renditions of "Much Ado" in recent years, including Joss Whedon's 2013 version, which bore the filmmaker's unique voice, and the 2023 romantic blockbuster "Anyone But You" with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, but neither can match the glories of Branagh's version. It remains the high-water mark for filmed versions of this play.