Dune: Part Three's Official Runtime Confirms It's The Shortest Movie In The Series

I don't know if you've heard the news, but there's been a sea change in cinema lately. A three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes is currently the talk around town and, despite one notable setback, will likely make a major play for the Oscars. The stop-motion Laika fantasy film "Wildwood" just tied a record for the longest American animated film ever made. And, of course, "Dunesday" is set for later this year as "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday" will arrive on the exact same weekend in December (for some reason). Clearly, audiences have spoken and the message has been received loud and clear: Movies with longer runtimes are in, baby.

But that's also what makes this latest news liable to catch some fans by surprise. While "Doomsday" is already confirmed to reach a whopping 165 minutes, director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" threequel is about to make history in a very different way. According to the Irish Film Classification Office (via World of Reel), the ratings body has logged the final cut of "Dune: Part Three" and it clocks in at a runtime of 151 minutes, or 2 hours and 31 minutes for those who've yet to consume their daily allotment of spice. On the face of it, that's an interesting outcome for a trilogy-capper whose predecessors amounted to 155 minutes for the 2021 original and 166 minutes for "Part Two" in 2024. Instead of following in the same footsteps as "The Return of the King" and end things on as extravagant a note as possible, it's instead going to be the shortest of the trilogy?

But, for those who've done their homework and are familiar with author Frank Herbert's source material, this begins to makes a lot more sense ... while raising a host of other questions at the same time.