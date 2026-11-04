Backrooms Star Renate Reinsve Reportedly Met Marvel For Major X-Men Movie Role

Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve's star has risen, and Marvel Studios is reportedly taking notice. According to Knight's Edge Media, Reinsve recently took a meeting with Marvel Studios for the part of Moira MacTaggert in its upcoming "X-Men" film. A majority of the "X-Men" cast, including Christopher Abbott as Professor X himself, was announced at Disney's D23 event in August. Since then, more castings have trickled out, such as Asa Germann ("Gen V") as Angel and Ben Wang ("The Long Walk") as Iceman.

Reinsve is known for her work with Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, who directed her film debut (2011's "Oslo, 31 August"), her international breakout role (in 2021's "The Worst Person In The World"), and her first Best Actress Oscar nominated performance (for 2025's "Sentimental Value"). This past year, Reinsve starred in the creepypasta-inspired horror blockbuster "Backrooms" as Dr. Mary Kline, and she's one of the leads in the Norwegian social drama "Fjord." Incidentally, both of those teamed her up with leading men who've already joined the Marvel machine: Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sebastian Stan, respectively.

Now, Reinsve's casting as Moira is not confirmed yet. She's also previously said, on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, that "I don't have anything against [Marvel], and I respect that, but I don't think I could do it." But regardless of whether this casting goes through, this news suggests Marvel has a role planned for Moira MacTaggert in its "X-Men" films, which is news in and of itself.

Moira MacTaggert was co-created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, and she debuted near the very beginning of what would be Claremont's titanic 16-year run on the X-Men comics. She has consistently been one of Professor X's primary love interests alongside Shi'ar Queen Lilandra, as well as one of the X-Men's most important supporting characters.