The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Opening Credits Have A Hidden Connection To HBO's White Lotus [Exclusive]

As viewers make their long-awaited return to Middle-earth in Season 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," they will inevitably find things a bit different compared to where they last left off. The war that was teased at the conclusion of Season 2 has finally arrived, led by Charlie Vickers' Sauron unmasked in all his Dark Lord, uh, lordliness. A five-year time jump has reset the board considerably, putting heroes like Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) on their back foot. But, as of Episode 2, fans will notice a significant tweak has been made to the opening credits sequence — one which contains an unseen connection to another popular streaming series.

Prior to the premiere, I recently attended the press junket for "The Rings of Power" and spoke with co-showrunner Patrick McKay about the third season. In our limited time together, I wanted to address the noticeably darker edge to the title sequence this time around and whether there might be any Easter eggs worth paying attention to, as has been the case in the prior two seasons. The creative team worked with studio and creative consultant Plains of Yonder, who crafted the sand-based vibrational look for the opening credits of "The Rings of Power" and apparently pitched a new approach for Season 3. Here's a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing their previous work:

But observant fans may recognize the fingerprints of another haunting title sequence. Fans of HBO's "White Lotus," this one's for you. As proudly displayed on their website, Plains of Yonder was also involved in everyone's favorite dramedy about "when everybody goes to the hotel" (as McKay hilariously put it in our interview) and, specifically, the wallpaper-focused title sequence with some seriously unsettling imagery. Not surprisingly, the designers pulled a similar trick with "The Rings of Power."