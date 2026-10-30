Sacha Baron Cohen's R-Rated Comedy Is Officially Prime Video's Biggest Streaming Hit

After what seemed like an underwhelming theatrical debut, "Ali G: Who Iz I?" has taken Prime Video by storm. Subscribers seemingly can't get enough of Sacha Baron Cohen's Alistair Leslie Graham. But the successful streaming debut of this latest installment in the Ali G saga comes after a release that has otherwise been marred by mixed to negative reviews and an overwhelming sense that nobody needed this movie.

When Cohen announced "Ali G: Who Iz I?" (which also marks his feature directorial debut), many questions came to mind. "Why?" might have been the most relevant one. After all, it had been 24 years since his 2002 film "Ali G Indahouse" and even longer since the character first debuted on Channel 4's "The 11 O'Clock Show" back in 1998. As the BBC asked ahead of the release of "Who Iz I?" "Ali G is back. But is the character past its sell-by date?"

There was one sort of convincing argument for this film's existence in 2026. Baron Cohen has had some fine movie moments, but "Indahouse" felt like a missed opportunity as it was one of the few Cohen movies that didn't use his classic mockumentary format, instead telling a fully scripted tale of the titular rude boy and the West Staines Massiv. "Who Iz I?" however, embraces the fake interviews and on-the-street pranks that made Cohen's Channel 4/HBO series "Da Ali G Show" and his "Borat" films so popular.

It seems Cohen decided that 2026 was the year Ali G would finally get the film he always deserved. Sadly, it hasn't worked out all that well for him so far. In fact, the streaming success of "Who Iz I?" might be the only bright spot.