Ali G: Who Iz I? Trailer: Respek! Sacha Baron Cohen Is Livin' Large Again

Get ready to check in with the West Staines Massiv as the trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's new Ali G movie has just dropped. Cohen announced "Ali G: Who Iz I?" via Instagram in July, and now the first trailer is here. Does it look any good? Well, that's debatable, innit.

Cohen debuted his Ali G character on Channel 4's "The 11 O'Clock Show" back in 1998. He was then given his own series, "Da Ali G Show," which aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and HBO stateside. A movie, "Ali G Indahouse," followed in 2002 and now, fresh from playing the latest Marvel big bad in "Ironheart," Cohen is returning to the character that made him a star with the sequel, "Who Iz I?" Set to debut on October 23, 2026, the new film will, in Ali G's own words, take the form of a "documentary" that "ain't like dat crap one about da penguins" and will feature "at least twice as much animal sex."

According to Variety, much like with his "Borat" films and "Da Ali G Show," this latest movie was shot "secretly," suggesting that unlike "Indahouse," "Who Iz I?" will be a mockumentary featuring real people and situations. That automatically makes it a more intriguing prospect than the 2002 film, which featured none of the real-life interviews that made "Da Ali G Show" such a hit. Still, you've got to wonder whether Ali G remains relevant in 2026. In the early 2000s, his rudeboy parody act served as a timely send-up of a culture dominated by American Hip-Hop and the rise of the UK Garage and Grime scenes. It's not entirely clear how that might play out in 2026, but you can now watch the trailer and judge for yourself.