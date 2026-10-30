Harry Potter HBO TV Series Casts Nearly Headless Nick, The Sorting Hat

As the Harry Potter HBO series — specifically, its inaugural season "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — gets closer and closer to its festive release date, we're getting more and more casting information with each passing day. After learning that Charlie Weasley and James and Lily Potter were officially cast for Season 1, now, thanks to an Instagram post from the official HBO and Harry Potter accounts, we know who's set to play some important Hogwarts fixtures.

The Sorting Hat, which "sorts" new students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry into one of four houses — Gryffindor for brave kids, Slytherin for conniving kids, Ravenclaw for smart kids, and Hufflepuff for the other kids — will be voiced by David Threlfall. The rest of the casting news concerns the House ghosts who float through the wizarding institution's halls as well as an important portrait subject. Leo Bill will play Gryffindor's ghost Nearly Headless Nick (the subject of a botched decapitation that makes for a great ghostly party trick), Andrew Brooke will play the Slytherin ghost Bloody Baron, and Daniel Fearn will portray the Fat Friar, Hufflepuff's resident ghost.

Finally, Laura Smyth rounds out this announcement as the Fat Lady, who lives in a portrait that hides the door to the Gryffindor common room and requires a constantly changing password before she lets anyone enter. (There's no casting news about Ravenclaw's ghost, the Gray Lady ... but she'll prove important in the show's intended final season that will ostensibly adapt "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.")