Harry Potter HBO TV Series Provides Glimpse Of Hogwarts Castle In New Poster

Does the Harry Potter HBO series feature a new take on Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? Based on a new poster for the forthcoming TV show, it's possible the castle may have received a bit of a glow-up.

The poster appeared on the official Harry Potter Instagram account on October 29 with the caption "Everyone in our world will know his name" and an image showing Dominic McLaughlin's Harry, identified on the poster as the "Boy Who Lived," with a reflection of Hogwarts in his glasses. Granted, it's a small image, and even if there are some small changes visible, we can expect that the Hogwarts we see in the forthcoming series will look similar to the one seen in the original films thanks to the fact that it's an attraction at both the Universal Studios theme park and the Leavesden studio tour in the United Kingdom.

If there are notable changes, that feels like an indication that the team behind the new Harry Potter TV show, the first season of which is titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," could present a different take on this beloved material than the film franchise that ran from 2001 to 2011. As we prepare for the new version of Harry's story to hit the small screen, what else can we expect from this new HBO franchise?