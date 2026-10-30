Patrick Stewart Was The Heart Of David Lynch's Dune

The late Patrick Stewart would go on to become the most humanistic of Starfleet captains as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (and the subsequent movies), but in 1984, I had no bead on the actor. If you walked into Lynch's "Dune" cold, you might've viewed Gurney as a villain. Via Paul's inner monologue, he couldn't figure out why Halleck is slashing at him with such viciousness. They're in protective shields, but Gurney is making a literal point. His blade crosses through the protective guard. War is imminent. And there are forces at play that are seeking to eliminate you from the equation. Gurney can't voice it, but he needs Paul to grow up fast. His survival depends on it.

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies are a full meal, and I love Josh Brolin's portrayal of Halleck as a dutiful Atreides soldier. But it lands so hard in Lynch's "Dune," where Stewart's Halleck drifts out of the desert and realizes his pupil, Paul, is still alive and activating his teachings. Does this play out well? Yes — Lynch's film draws to a triumphant close because there would be no sequels. Stewart's joy at finding MacLachlan's Paul is the heart of Lynch's "Dune." He raised him as a combatant, and that's what mattered. It's a tragic upbringing, but the Atreides clan was a warlike one. There are no heroes here.