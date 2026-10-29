Batman's Age In The DC Universe Gets A Major Update From James Gunn

The box office failure of "Supergirl" aside, James Gunn's DC Universe is chugging along nicely. "Lanterns" was a hit for HBO Max, and the box office for "Clayface" bodes well for the DCU's future. But Gunn's shared universe is still without a Batman, and the DC Studios co-head has mostly remained tight-lipped on what we can expect from this new version of the Dark Knight. Now, Gunn has revealed that whoever the DCU Batman turns out to be, he'll be roughly the same age as David Corenswet's Superman.

On Twitter/X, Supes & Sabers posted a clip of Gunn speaking on his "The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon?" podcast, which is due to hit HBO Max and digital on October 30, 2026. While the show is ostensibly to clarify whether the titular movie is, in fact, DCU canon, Gunn was also asked about whether he takes age into account when casting, and he responded by talking about Batman. "Yeah, definitely," the DC Studios co-head replied. "That's a huge thing. People are always looking for little hints about casting of Batman and roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age, I don't think that they're drastically different ages. They're future best pals [...] contemporaries."

This is significant for many reasons. For one, Gunn could have gone the "Dark Knight Returns" route and cast an older actor to portray a grizzled Batman, which would help differentiate the DCU Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson's version in the self-contained Matt Reeves-verse. Corenswet, however, is 33 years old, which is seven years younger than Pattinson. It seems we'll actually be getting a comparatively sprightly Dark Knight when Gunn's version finally does debut — though that still seems to be a way off.