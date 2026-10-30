5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus And More (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Not all documentaries about celebrities who died tragically are, well, good; some of them feel a bit like gawking at a traffic accident. Thankfully, Mary Robertson's three-part Netflix documentary "The One About Matthew Perry" is a surprisingly sweet and honest portrait of a troubled man who did his best and made the world laugh. Perry, as you probably recall, suddenly passed away in 2023, with an eventual cause of death declared as ketamine use and accidental drowning. As "The One About Matthew Perry" makes clear, he struggled with sobriety for most of his life, and fame only exacerbated his addiction.

As dark as this subject matter is, "The One About Matthew Perry" treats its subject with respect and grace, and having Perry's half-sister Mia Perry Bowick — who became a psychotherapist after watching her brother grapple with sobriety — and old friends like Roger Castillo, David Pressman, Nate Torrence, and Kevin Pollak on board helps tell Perry's story in the way you'd hope he would want. Robertson said as much in an interview with Vulture: "I think Matthew would be really upset if I made a film about his life that wasn't funny," she mused. "It was very important to me that this film be as funny as it could be, and that we find levity in the darkness and in the sorrowful moments." I'm pleased to tell you that Robertson succeeded in this mission.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).