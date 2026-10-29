Dune: Part Three's Popcorn Bucket Literally Doubles Down On The Viral Sandworm Design

AMC

According to an AMC press release, there will also be a Sandworm Thumper collectible, which you can see above, designed for a solo consumer. The exhibitor hasn't announced the price of either bucket, but we do know these collectibles usually sell in a range between $25 and $50. We'll surely know how much they'll set you back prior to the film's hotly anticipated December 18 release. There will also be collectible drinkware, mystery keychains and sandworm plushies.

These buckets have been a marketing godsend for theater owners, who make the lion's share of their money off concessions. Is it ridiculous to blow this much cash on a popcorn bucket? Absolutely, but people need whimsical distractions more than ever right now, so if a food receptacle that looks like something out of a David Cronenberg movie puts a smile on someone's face, I'm all for it.

What's more, according to /Film sources, early buzz on the (allegedly) closing cinematic chapter of the "Dune" series is that it may very well be the best of the series. The recently released final trailer blew my socks off. Could "Dune: Part Three" follow in the steps of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and be an Oscar dominating trilogy capper? Will this be the movie that gets Timothée Chalamet his first Best Actor trophy? And then there's the most important question: could this be the first film with a collectible popcorn bucket to win Best Picture?