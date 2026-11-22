Bryan Cranston Co-Created One Of Prime Video's Best Crime Shows
Once upon a time, Bryan Cranston teamed up with "House" creator David Shore to develop the pilot for "Sneaky Pete," a crime comedy series starring Giovanni Ribisi. The premise of "Sneaky Pete" is very amusing: Ribisi plays Marius Josipović, a con man who, upon being released from prison, finds that he instantly has to go on the run, as he's being hunted by Vince Lonigan (Cranston), a vicious crime lord whom he stole money from. To avoid detection, Marius assumes the identity of his old cellmate, Pete Murphy (Ethan Embry).
Masquerading as Pete, Marius moves in with Pete's actual family, who haven't seen Pete in so long that they assume that Marius is the real deal. Marius, meanwhile, heard so many of Pete's stories about his loved ones that he reckons he can pull off the switcheroo. Pete's family includes his grandmother and grandfather Audrey (Margo Martingale) and Otto (Peter Gerety), along with his three cousins: Julia (Marin Ireland), Taylor (Shane McRae), and Carly (Libe Barer). One of those cousins proves to be very attractive to Marius, too, which, obviously, is something he can't act upon, lest the show get awkward very quickly.
Including the 2015 pilot, "Sneaky Pete" went on for 30 episodes spanning three seasons and wrapped up in 2019. The show follows Marius on his various misadventures, whether that means helping Pete's messy family or reconnecting with people from his own past. The late and much-missed Malcolm-Jamal Warner plays Marius' parole officer, while Marius' brother Eddie is portrayed by Michael Drayer. On the whole, it's quite well-liked and is generally ranked among Prime Video's best crime series.
Bryan Cranston was far from the only big name who worked on Sneaky Pete
A panoply of interesting performers lend their talents to "Sneaky Pete" over the course of its run. The late magician Ricky Jay eventually appears on the series, as do M. Emmet Walsh (one of the true character actor greats) and Rory Culkin. Sharp-eyed video game fans may also recognize Steve Wiebe, one of the central "Donkey Kong" competitors in the celebrated 2007 documentary "The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters."
The show's setup, as one might assume, leaves viewers wondering how long Marius will be able to keep up the charade. Like "Dexter," a series about a secret serial killer, "Sneaky Pete" is predicated on how well the lead character can keep their true identity hidden. Late into the show's first season, cousin Carly becomes suspicious of Marius, forcing him to visit Pete in prison to get some more family info. I failed to mention earlier that Pete's family runs a bail bonds business, which put them into the regular company of unsavory individuals. Thus, there's a lot of drama over Pete's family's finances and how things ought to be run. From there, many episode plots became comedic crime misadventures, with stories involving double-crosses, big piles of money, kidnappings, and cons.
In 2016, it came to light that "Sneaky Pete" co-creator David Shore had stepped away from the show after the pilot had aired, with Graham Yost taking over as showrunner. At that point, Yost had created the hit Western series "Justified," so it was clear that "Sneaky Pete" was in good hands. Meanwhile, in addition to co-creating the series, Bryan Cranston directed the eighth episode of Season 1, "The Roll Over."
What did critics think of Sneaky Pete?
Taken as a whole, all three seasons of "Sneaky Pete" were well-reviewed by critics. Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Lorraine Ali described the show's first season as "a smart, riveting, and often tense ride through a complicated web of family, crime, and everything that should (but doesn't) separate the two." Reviewing Season 1 for Vulture, Jen Chaney similarly noted that it's fun watching people lie to other people, a wicked conceit that makes "Sneaky Pete" an easy series to watch in a single go. To be sure, there's a good deal of tension driving its plot, Chaney observed, and the show's lead yanks us along in a fun way. As she put it:
"There's [...] an edginess to Marius/Pete, an awareness that he's one false sleight of hand away from going back to the slammer or, worse, getting killed, that mirrors the ratcheting tension in the series. There are some brilliantly executed scenes in episode three, for example, that go all the way toward the moment when it would seem that the gig is up, then turn another way and allow the audience to exhale before some other calamity presents itself."
All three seasons of "Sneaky Pete" are waiting to be discovered on Prime Video, and it seems to be something Bryan Cranston feels good about. The "Malcolm in the Middle" and "Breaking Bad" veteran has yet to hang up his hat, of course, so who knows what other tricks he may yet have up his sleeves.