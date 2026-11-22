Once upon a time, Bryan Cranston teamed up with "House" creator David Shore to develop the pilot for "Sneaky Pete," a crime comedy series starring Giovanni Ribisi. The premise of "Sneaky Pete" is very amusing: Ribisi plays Marius Josipović, a con man who, upon being released from prison, finds that he instantly has to go on the run, as he's being hunted by Vince Lonigan (Cranston), a vicious crime lord whom he stole money from. To avoid detection, Marius assumes the identity of his old cellmate, Pete Murphy (Ethan Embry).

Masquerading as Pete, Marius moves in with Pete's actual family, who haven't seen Pete in so long that they assume that Marius is the real deal. Marius, meanwhile, heard so many of Pete's stories about his loved ones that he reckons he can pull off the switcheroo. Pete's family includes his grandmother and grandfather Audrey (Margo Martingale) and Otto (Peter Gerety), along with his three cousins: Julia (Marin Ireland), Taylor (Shane McRae), and Carly (Libe Barer). One of those cousins proves to be very attractive to Marius, too, which, obviously, is something he can't act upon, lest the show get awkward very quickly.

Including the 2015 pilot, "Sneaky Pete" went on for 30 episodes spanning three seasons and wrapped up in 2019. The show follows Marius on his various misadventures, whether that means helping Pete's messy family or reconnecting with people from his own past. The late and much-missed Malcolm-Jamal Warner plays Marius' parole officer, while Marius' brother Eddie is portrayed by Michael Drayer. On the whole, it's quite well-liked and is generally ranked among Prime Video's best crime series.