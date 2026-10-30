Clayface's Best Scene Wasn't In Mike Flanagan's Original Script

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Clayface."

Say what you will about the early returns on James Gunn's DC Universe, but they certainly haven't been boring so far. Although both "Superman" and "Supergirl" were fairly obvious choices for a one-two punch to kick things off on the big screen, the non-blockbuster outings have been a very different story. First came HBO's "Lanterns," a grounded take on the most colorful of superheroes in the same vein as "True Detective." Now, we've been introduced to Tom Rhys Harries' monstrous Batman villain in "Clayface," an R-rated creature feature that wouldn't have been at the top of anyone's list as the third official movie in this newly-rebooted franchise.

Mike Flanagan isn't just anyone, however. The acclaimed horror master may have been busy lately bringing his adaptation of Stephen King's "Carrie" to streaming TV, but not before turning in his pitch for a body-horror origin story for Clayface. Although he receives both a "Story by" and "Screenplay" credit on the final film, much of Flanagan's contributions ended up rewritten as writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins took things in a slightly different direction. While many would've loved to have seen what Flanagan originally intended for "Clayface," one specific highlight has been revealed to be an idea added late in production.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Watkins explained how he came up with the wildly entertaining nightclub sequence, where Matt fights off several goons while shapeshifting before sneaking into crime boss Markos Szabo's (David Dencik) office bent on revenge: