Clayface's Best Scene Wasn't In Mike Flanagan's Original Script
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Clayface."
Say what you will about the early returns on James Gunn's DC Universe, but they certainly haven't been boring so far. Although both "Superman" and "Supergirl" were fairly obvious choices for a one-two punch to kick things off on the big screen, the non-blockbuster outings have been a very different story. First came HBO's "Lanterns," a grounded take on the most colorful of superheroes in the same vein as "True Detective." Now, we've been introduced to Tom Rhys Harries' monstrous Batman villain in "Clayface," an R-rated creature feature that wouldn't have been at the top of anyone's list as the third official movie in this newly-rebooted franchise.
Mike Flanagan isn't just anyone, however. The acclaimed horror master may have been busy lately bringing his adaptation of Stephen King's "Carrie" to streaming TV, but not before turning in his pitch for a body-horror origin story for Clayface. Although he receives both a "Story by" and "Screenplay" credit on the final film, much of Flanagan's contributions ended up rewritten as writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins took things in a slightly different direction. While many would've loved to have seen what Flanagan originally intended for "Clayface," one specific highlight has been revealed to be an idea added late in production.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Watkins explained how he came up with the wildly entertaining nightclub sequence, where Matt fights off several goons while shapeshifting before sneaking into crime boss Markos Szabo's (David Dencik) office bent on revenge:
"It came to me quite late in the process. I really wanted to beef up Matt's journey upstairs. I kept talking about capturing the feeling of 'Robin Hood' movies, or a film like 'El Cid,' where they storm the castle."
Clayface director James Watkins explains why he wanted to 'give the audience permission to enjoy' Matt Hagen's revenge
Not only does the nightclub fight inject all sorts of style and energy into this otherwise moody horror flick — it even finds time to include an impromptu, surrealistic dance sequence — but "Clayface" director James Watkins (known for "Eden Lake," "Black Mirror," and 2024's "Speak No Evil" remake) went on to admit that this was "probably the most daunting sequence" he'd ever filmed. While speaking to THR, he explained exactly why he chose to include this set piece late in the rewriting process and what he aimed to accomplish:
"I also wanted to show Matt discovering and experiencing the dark glee that comes with his powers. He's been on quite a tough ride to that point, and I wanted to give the audience permission to enjoy the payback."
For those still miffed at the idea of dispensing with a screenplay by the man behind "Doctor Sleep" and several acclaimed horror miniseries, Watkins has a perfect response to that, as well. He's quick to assure fans that, "The film we made is very much in line with Mike's brilliant script. That's why I wanted to make the film. I'd be stupid to sign on and go, 'Well, let's just completely re-engineer it.'" Instead, he chalks up many of the rewrites to on-set adjustments and practical concerns:
"You're building sets, and if there's seven scenes set in the science lab, you're like, 'Well, can we compress those into four?' You're also working with the actors on finding and refining things, so it's always evolving."
Not unlike a certain clay-faced monster himself, eh? "Clayface" is currently playing in theaters.