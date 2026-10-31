Beau Bridges' Hilarious Western Show Is A '90s Series Worth Revisiting

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I'd be surprised if any readers remember the 1993 CBS comedy-Western "Harts of the West." The show only lasted for one 15-episode season, going off the air in June of 1994, and spent its tenure sandwiched in between two other hit CBS Westerns, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" and "Walker, Texas Ranger." It wasn't deeply beloved by critics — it only has a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 reviews — but even a quick glance reveals a smart, funny, high-quality show that boasts an excellent cast and a fun, dramatic premise. The show starred Beau Bridges, who sci-fi fans will recognize as the actor who played General Landry on "Stargate SG-1."

"Harts of the West" follows the experiences of the modern-day Hart family, natives of Chicago, led by the jovial patriarch Dave (Bridges). At the head of the series, Dave suffers a heart attack, which kickstarts a midlife crisis and inspires him to leave his boring city life and fulfill his dream of living on a ranch in Nevada — specifically, the Flying Tumbleweed Ranch. Dave has always loved Westerns, and even named his children after famous Western luminaries. He has a teen son named Zane (Sean Murray), after Western author Zane Grey. His teen daughter is named L'Amour (Meghann Haldeman) after author Louis L'Amour, and his youngest is named John Wayne "Duke" Hart (Nathan Watt). Dave's very patient wife, Allie, is played by Harley Jane Kozak. Of those family members, only Duke actually wants to make the move to Nevada.

The series involves the culture shock of a city family acclimating to life on a ranch near the tiny town of Sholo, population 90. The ranch foreman, Jake, is played by the legendary Lloyd Bridges, Beau's real-life father.