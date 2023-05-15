Barry's Stephen Root On Fuches' 'Transformational' Moment, The Raven, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Fuches is often miserable and does horrible things in the show, but occasionally, the audience finds itself liking him against all odds. How did you manage to maintain the character's humanity in your performance? Is that something that you actively thought about while playing the role at all?

Well, I knew the side of him that truly, really and truly loved Barry had to come out every once in a while. So yeah, I would think about it. But it's really dictated by what's needed in the scene. If what's needed in the scene is sympathy for that character, then I'll draw on that love that he had for Barry. So I did think about it, but not overly. I didn't want him to be a sympathetic character, but I wanted you to have sympathy for him every once in a while.

Do you recall any scenes in season 4 that were maybe tougher to get through but ended up being slightly reworked, and ultimately ended up working out?

Yeah. There's a scene where the two guys that I've picked to be my gang are — I'm sitting there just feeling down, and they really hit on me. "What are you doing, Fish Tits?" [laughs] Whatever the stuff they call me. Then, I call Barry later and say, "This is very hurtful to me." That did not start out to be that scene. That scene, after they do all those insults, in what we shot earlier that day, was him turning and screaming at them saying, "No, I'm a good guy. What the f***'s wrong with you? I'm a good guy," and I do all this stuff and I have a long monologue leading to a cell where I go in.

But ultimately, when Bill saw it, he said, "That doesn't really work, so I'm going to cut it after the guys start berating you, and then we're going to go to the jail cell for the call." Then we added some ADR in that call to make that work. I thought that was a much better solution than turning on them and saying, "No, I'm not." It made you feel sorry for him.