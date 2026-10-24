Why Original X-Files Creator Chris Carter Didn't Read Ryan Coogler's Reboot [Exclusive]

It's a super exciting time for genre fans right now, as not only is horror continuing to thrive on the big and small screens, but so many classic franchises are receiving new leases on life. The "Carrie" and "Crystal Lake" shows, as well as the recent "Resident Evil" movie, are the latest iterations of franchises which have existed for multiple decades, proving that there's still plenty of new ideas to be found within them. There are several more long-running franchise reboots and revivals on the horizon, too, from Mike Flanagan's "The Exorcist: Martyrs" to the 8th "Paranormal Activity" movie from "undertone" director Ian Tuason. Added to that is perhaps the most exciting one of them all, which is a reboot of "The X-Files" overseen by "Sinners" director Ryan Coogler.

As of this writing, the new "X-Files" series, which is set to star Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler as two new FBI agents, hasn't been given a premiere date yet. It'll be here sooner rather than later, however, especially seeing as how GQ reported that the pilot episode wrapped production this past July. This week, I had the opportunity to interview the creator of the original "X-Files" series, Chris Carter, as he wrapped up a handful of preview screenings of his new self-financed "Twilight Zone"-inspired parable entitled "Queens for a Day." During our chat, I asked Carter about his feelings on the reboot, and he revealed that he chose not to read the script. The reason for this is that he wants "to sit and watch it like everyone else," as he said. It's a choice that speaks to how much trust Carter is putting in Coogler when it comes to taking over the series.