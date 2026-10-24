Marvel Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Footage In Special World Series Commercial
New footage from "Avengers: Doomsday" has emerged courtesy of the World Series. Marvel Studios unveiled this new glimpse at the upcoming movie during Game 1 of the championship, giving fans a look at previously unseen footage and building yet more hype for one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel releases in years.
Following a series of boring "Doomsday" teaser trailers for which directors the Russo Brothers seemed to have no excuse, Marvel Studios has now managed to build significant hype with some suitably apocalyptic trailers that suggest we'll be in for a grandiose superhero team-up experience. "Doomsday" has already set a major box office record for Marvel months before its December 18, 2026 release, surpassing $50 million in pre-sales 100 days ahead of launch. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe struggling in recent years, this all bodes well for a hugely successful "Doomsday" debut.
Thus far, we've had a decent look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom and Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers/Captain America via some full-length trailers and "special look" featurettes. Now, Marvel is keeping the hype train going with new footage that gives us another glimpse of what to expect from "Doomsday."
Breaking down the new footage in the Avengers: Doomsday spot
I understand synergy and brand deals and all the business nonsense that goes into making a deal like this, but boy, I can't help but thinking that even diehard baseball fans don't want to see their favorite players struggle their way through scenes like they do here. They aren't done any favors by the fact that these athletes are up against some of the most famous professional actors in the world, but I digress. Let's talk about the actual new footage from the film that's on display here.
There's very little brand new stuff to chew on. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is bothered by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wielding Mjolnir all these years after "Endgame," and I'm curious if the reasoning for that will actually be explored in the film, or if it's just another example of the typical Marvel jokey schtick. The funniest moment in this footage is Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) awkwardly referring to Steve as "Cap" right next to current Captain America Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and then immediately realizing he's done something disrespectful and trying to correct his mistake. The only other major scene we see is Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) playing baseball, and seemingly being interrupted by something when Reed looks to the sky in surprise. What could be interrupting them? We'll find out when "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.