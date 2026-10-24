Marvel Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Footage In Special World Series Commercial

New footage from "Avengers: Doomsday" has emerged courtesy of the World Series. Marvel Studios unveiled this new glimpse at the upcoming movie during Game 1 of the championship, giving fans a look at previously unseen footage and building yet more hype for one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel releases in years.

Following a series of boring "Doomsday" teaser trailers for which directors the Russo Brothers seemed to have no excuse, Marvel Studios has now managed to build significant hype with some suitably apocalyptic trailers that suggest we'll be in for a grandiose superhero team-up experience. "Doomsday" has already set a major box office record for Marvel months before its December 18, 2026 release, surpassing $50 million in pre-sales 100 days ahead of launch. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe struggling in recent years, this all bodes well for a hugely successful "Doomsday" debut.

Thus far, we've had a decent look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom and Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers/Captain America via some full-length trailers and "special look" featurettes. Now, Marvel is keeping the hype train going with new footage that gives us another glimpse of what to expect from "Doomsday."