5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, And More (Oct. 23-25)

One of the most delightfully absurd, uncomfortable, and compulsively watchable movies to release in recent memory, "The Invite," marks star Olivia Wilde's third turn behind the camera ... and handily proves that her oft-maligned "Don't Worry Darling" was nothing but a blip. Wilde, working with a script by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones (yes, that Rashida Jones) that's adapted from Cesc Gay's 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs (Sentimental)," also stars as Angela, the twitchy, highly strung wife of music teacher Joe (Seth Rogen, reuniting with Wilde after the two worked together on his Apple series "The Studio"). When Joe returns home from a long day at work, he's irritated and alarmed to hear that Angela has invited their neighbors Hawk and Pina (Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz) over for dinner. Not only is Angela sort of desperate to befriend the extremely cool and chic couple, but Joe has a bone to pick with them — specifically, that their enthusiastic lovemaking is so loud that Joe and Angela hear it all the time.

I am not exaggerating, at all, when I say Wilde does things with her face in this movie that have never been done before. Beyond her thrilling lead performance (Angela's absolute crashout over a plate of "jamón" is unreal), her direction and eye for composition is on great display here, although Wilde's co-stars all knock it out of the park, too. Cruz's is as hilarious as she is unspeakably hot, Norton's affected smugness as Hawk is unbelievably funny, and Rogen's typically spiraling Joe is one of his best performances to date. "The Invite" is going to make you laugh, cringe, crawl out of your skin, and cry. Go watch it on HBO Max as quickly as possible.