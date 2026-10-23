5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, And More (Oct. 23-25)
This article contains discussions of suicide.
It's almost Halloween, and things are getting at least a little scary, but before we shift fully into horror mode, we've got some stuff for you to watch. While people might be heading to movie theaters to check out the wonderfully trippy Nathan Fielder documentary "You Can See Everything" or bask in the glory of its fellow box office winner "Street Fighter," maybe you want to enjoy your rent and become one with your couch. If that's more your style, we've got you covered.
Between the return of a phenomenal French series, two shows premiering their sophomore seasons, a majorly uncomfortable and genuinely wonderful quartet film finally finding its way to streaming, and a brand new Hulu series that will leave you shaken to your core, there are plenty of new things on streaming for the weekend of October 23-25, 2026. This list doesn't include movies jumping from one streaming service to another but brand-new releases on streaming, be they originals or buzzy 2026 movies. So, what are we all queuing up this weekend?
The Invite (HBO Max)
One of the most delightfully absurd, uncomfortable, and compulsively watchable movies to release in recent memory, "The Invite," marks star Olivia Wilde's third turn behind the camera ... and handily proves that her oft-maligned "Don't Worry Darling" was nothing but a blip. Wilde, working with a script by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones (yes, that Rashida Jones) that's adapted from Cesc Gay's 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs (Sentimental)," also stars as Angela, the twitchy, highly strung wife of music teacher Joe (Seth Rogen, reuniting with Wilde after the two worked together on his Apple series "The Studio"). When Joe returns home from a long day at work, he's irritated and alarmed to hear that Angela has invited their neighbors Hawk and Pina (Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz) over for dinner. Not only is Angela sort of desperate to befriend the extremely cool and chic couple, but Joe has a bone to pick with them — specifically, that their enthusiastic lovemaking is so loud that Joe and Angela hear it all the time.
I am not exaggerating, at all, when I say Wilde does things with her face in this movie that have never been done before. Beyond her thrilling lead performance (Angela's absolute crashout over a plate of "jamón" is unreal), her direction and eye for composition is on great display here, although Wilde's co-stars all knock it out of the park, too. Cruz's is as hilarious as she is unspeakably hot, Norton's affected smugness as Hawk is unbelievably funny, and Rogen's typically spiraling Joe is one of his best performances to date. "The Invite" is going to make you laugh, cringe, crawl out of your skin, and cry. Go watch it on HBO Max as quickly as possible.
Lupin Series 4
Not enough of you were paying attention back in 2021 when "Lupin," the French series about a gentleman thief played by the unbelievably suave Omar Sy, dropped its inaugural season. A clever take on France's beloved "Arsène Lupin" novels, George Kay and François Uzan's show casts Sy as Assane Diop, a first-generation Senegalese-Frenchman who was raised, for most of his childhood, by his immigrant father Babakar (Fargass Assandé in flashbacks). After Babakar's wealthy employer Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) framed Babakar, his driver, for theft, Assane was left to fend for himself as Babakar went to prison ... and his need for vengeance only intensified when Babakar died by suicide while behind bars.
In that inaugural season, Assane "breaks" into the Louvre and steals a magnificent diamond necklace (which is reminiscent of a very real and deeply entertaining 2025 heist that occurred at the famous Paris museum) to find his way to the Pellegrinis, and throughout ensuing seasons, he's tried to protect his estranged wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and their son Raoul (Etan Simon in Seasons 1 through 3, with Théo Christine taking over in Season 4). After rescuing Raoul from a kidnapper in Season 2 and stealing a "priceless" artifact known as the Black Pearl in Season 3, Season 4 of "Lupin" dropped in its entirety on Netflix on October 23 and sees Assane returning to society after several years in prison. What will he get up to next? Another museum heist, maybe?
The Terminal List Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Ever since Chris Pratt got wildly ripped to make "Guardians of the Galaxy" back in 2014, he's been taking on plenty of action star roles, and if you're already a fan of his Amazon Prime Video series "The Terminal List," you're in luck — it's back for a second season. In the show's first season (adapted by showrunner David DiGilio from Jack Carr's 2018 thriller novel), which aired back in 2022, we met Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Pratt), a U.S. Navy Seal who experiences memory loss after his men are attacked by enemy forces in Syria. Both Reece and his friend Ernest "Boozer" Vickers (Jared Shaw), the only survivors of the attack, are having memory problems ... and Boozer dies by suicide shortly after they return home. Worse still, Reece's wife Lauren and his daughter Lucy (Riley Keough and Arlo Mertz) are found dead by the end of the pilot, sending Reece on a quest for revenge.
Season 2 of "The Terminal List" promises even more action and intrigue, and alongside Pratt, excellent actors like Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Edwin Hodge, Drew Starkey, Olga Kurylenko, and Luke Hemsworth round out the cast. Settle in to see Reece get vengeance in Season 2 of "The Terminal List," which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on October 21.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 (Netflix)
Rafał Jaki's anime series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" first premiered in 2022 as an "original net animation," or ONA, and as a tie-in to Mike Pondsmith's overarching "Cyberpunk" franchise, it takes the story created and universe seen in properties like the video game "Cyberpunk 2077" and expands it. The miniseries follows David Martinez (Kenn in the Japanese version and Zach Aguilar in the English language dub), a scrappy street kid who becomes an edgerunner — the term for mercenary outlaws given computerized enhancements — after experiencing a massive personal tragedy. David, who falls in love with a hacker named Lucyna "Lucy" Kushinada (Aoi Yüki and Emi Lo), then ends up joining a group of fellow edgerunners, but there's danger lurking around every corner.
Nobody expected there to be a follow-up series to "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" (it ended up getting a second outing despite it originally being classified as a one-and-done miniseries), but "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" isn't a traditional sequel. Instead, it follows a documentary filmmaker and retired edgerunner and expands the universe even further. If you're a fan of the "Cyberpunk" property, settle in and watch this on Netflix. (It hit the streamer on October 20.)
Phony (Hulu)
What if you woke up one day and your mom ... wasn't your mom? That wild idea is the premise of "Phony," Nick Paley's new comedy thriller series that premiered on Hulu on October 20 and airs new episodes weekly. After a car accident, Sonny Cooke ("The White Lotus" Season 3 standout Sam Nivola) wakes up and is convinced that his mother Ellen (the always-welcome Connie Britton, who herself appeared on the first season of "The White Lotus") isn't the same person she was before the accident. Obviously, nobody believes Sonny, and because Ellen is the principal of his high school, she wields plenty of power. Indeed, as Sonny tries to figure out what might be going on, he ends up drifting away from his friends.
"Phony" is truly unlike anything else on TV right now, and to be clear, that's a very good thing. Paley's show is weird, fun, stacked with great performances — especially from Britton and Nivola — and a great watch for this weekend. Catch up before the first season concludes on December 1, 2026.
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