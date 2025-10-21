If You're Obsessing Over The Louvre Heist, Watch This Hit French Netflix Series

If you're fascinated by the recent Louvre heist, I've got weirdly great news for you: There's a French Netflix show where the protagonist steals jewels from the Louvre in the very first episode.

Let me back up. Before 10 in the morning Central European Summer Time on Sunday, October 19, 2025, a group of thieves robbed the Louvre Museum in Paris using a monte-meuble, a machine familiar to Parisians across the city because it's used to hoist huge pieces of furniture into the windows of buildings that have narrow staircases and no elevators. After breaking into a window, clad in balaclavas and dressed to look like museum security thanks to some vests, the robbers managed to grab a ton of historic French jewels, including a tiara that belonged to Napoleon III's wife Empress Eugénie, a brooch and jewel-encrusted decorative bow that also belonged to the empress, jewels that belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte and were given to his second wife, and a set made with sapphires that included a tiara, a necklace, and earrings. A crown belonging to Empress Eugénie that's covered in jewels and made of gold was found in the aftermath of the gang's great escape, indicating that they either abandoned or dropped the high-ticket item; it's now extremely damaged.

Sorry, but this is so metal, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since it happened ... especially because the entire heist is straight out of a movie or TV show. Specifically, it seems almost lifted from "Lupin," the thriller series helmed by George Kay and François Uzan that stars French superstar Omar Sy. Sy's character, Assane Diop, a master thief inspired by the fictional master thief Arséne Lupin, robs the Louvre in the pilot, so that's pretty spot-on!