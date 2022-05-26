Lupin Star Omar Sy Has Inked A First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max
Omar Sy has been on the rise since 2011 when he starred in the French comedic drama "The Intouchables." The success of that film led to an American remake starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston called "The Upside," but Sy went on to appear in Hollywood blockbusters like "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Jurassic World," and "Transformers: The Last Knight."
But beyond the bright lights of Tinseltown, the actor/comedian continued to shine on a global scale. Though he would still appear in US projects like "Jurassic World: Dominion," Sy would earn the world's attention with Netflix's French-language heist series "Lupin." This leading role as Assane Diop, the dashing thief inspired by the exploits of the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, led to a multi-year deal with the streamer to develop, star, and executive produce original films for the streamer.
Now, it looks like he and his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company Korokoro have scored a similar deal with another major digital platform.
Vive la France
According to Deadline, Omar Sy has signed a first-look television deal with HBO Max. As a part of this agreement with the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, he hopes to create even more universal TV content for his audience around the world, "including French-speaking Africa, France and the United States." Along with the report of this announcement, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey shared that the streamer shares Sy's excitement to work together on bringing more global stories to their service.
"Omar Sy is one of the great talents of our time and it has been thrilling to watch his global star rise after enjoying such a celebrated acting career in his native France. We are honored to be partnering with Omar and are looking forward to what we'll accomplish together in the years ahead amid HBO Max's increasing global expansion."
This partnership is just the latest in a long line of upcoming projects on the horizon for Sy. In addition to appearing in the next installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, his latest film "Father and Soldier" premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And at some point in the near future, he'll return to the world of "Lupin" since Netflix's French crime thriller has been renewed for a third season. Long story short, Omar Sy will definitely be one busy guy over the next few years and we can't wait to see the fruits of his labor.