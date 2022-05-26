Lupin Star Omar Sy Has Inked A First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max

Omar Sy has been on the rise since 2011 when he starred in the French comedic drama "The Intouchables." The success of that film led to an American remake starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston called "The Upside," but Sy went on to appear in Hollywood blockbusters like "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Jurassic World," and "Transformers: The Last Knight."

But beyond the bright lights of Tinseltown, the actor/comedian continued to shine on a global scale. Though he would still appear in US projects like "Jurassic World: Dominion," Sy would earn the world's attention with Netflix's French-language heist series "Lupin." This leading role as Assane Diop, the dashing thief inspired by the exploits of the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, led to a multi-year deal with the streamer to develop, star, and executive produce original films for the streamer.

Now, it looks like he and his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company Korokoro have scored a similar deal with another major digital platform.