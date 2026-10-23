Wildwood Director Travis Knight Defends The Movie's Violence, Says Film Is 'Appropriately Rated' [Exclusive]

It's no exaggeration to say the stunning fantasy epic "Wildwood" is one of the most impressive stop-motion films ever made. The movie, which is directed by "Kubo and the Two Strings" director and Laika CEO Travis Knight, is based on a book, but was heavily inspired by Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and you can feel that influence the most in the movie's climactic final battle. (You can catch a glimpse of that scene in the trailer.) Like Jackson before him, Knight knows that even the most impressively staged cinematic battles can become boring if the audience isn't given a reason to care about its combatants, so he wisely mimics the "LOTR" editing approach of highlighting individual clashes within the larger conflict while occasionally showcasing the sheer magnitude of what's happening.

"Wildwood" marks the first time a Laika picture has received a PG-13 rating, with the MPA citing "strong fantasy violence/bloody images, thematic material, suicide-related material, brief partial nudity and language" as its reasoning behind the decision. It's the "strong fantasy violence/bloody images" element that stands out the most; the film presents one moment of violence that genuinely shocked me.

"There is violence in the movie, and there are battles in the movie, and there's war in the movie, and the intention was to show the cost of these things," director Travis Knight told me in a recent interview. "The intention was not to try to fetishize violence. The intention was to actually show that violence is terrible and violence is traumatic. And if that's part of the story that you're telling, you have to show it."