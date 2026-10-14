First Clayface Reactions Reveal What Critics Think Of DC's Horror Movie

The DC Universe is in trouble. Not necessarily because of anything wrong with its movies or TV shows (though the box office disappointment of "Supergirl" certainly didn't help), but because its parent company Warner Bros. is now under a Paramount-sized mountain of debt following the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger. That means every DCU release is under a whole lot more scrutiny than they already were.

So, while we wait for "Man of Tomorrow" to bring Superman and his friends back, we have "Clayface." It's perhaps the most exciting project from DC Studios to date, seeing as it fulfills the promise of what DCU architects James Gunn and Peter Safran are building: a franchise embodying all sorts of stories with vastly different tones. Yes, this is similar to the mindset that gave us the absurdly successful box office sensation that was "Joker," but that's probably only making executives salivate with anticipation for "Clayface."

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited for this film beyond it possibly alleviating some of the pressure on DC Studios' future ventures, including the fact that Mike Flanagan co-wrote its script. What's more, the first reactions to "Clayface" are in, and they're pretty positive thus far.

IGN editor Jim Vejvoda took to X/Twitter to describe "Clayface" as a throwback to "not only the hardboiled revenge thrillers and low-budget horror flicks of the '50s and '60s but also to the cult classics of the '80s and '90s that paid homage to them." Elsewhere, /Film's own Bill Bria dubbed the film the DCU's proof of concept, i.e. "a movie that works on its own first, all shared universe considerations secondary." He also called it a "well-written, beautifully acted body horror/mad science/antihero monster movie" that recalls Sam Raimi's "Darkman" and David Cronenberg's "The Fly."