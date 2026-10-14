When Does VisionQuest Take Place In The Marvel Timeline?

There was a period not so long ago where the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest and most praised asset was its interconnected timeline. After all, the entire Marvel Studios experiment started with the question of whether it's possible to sustain a shared universe of movies and shows that build off one another.

Now? That very interconnectivity has become both a nuisance to viewers and an obstacle for any new MCU project. Indeed, not only has the MCU made many timeline mistakes, but the convoluted nature of the franchise's continuity means new titles often actively have to ignore what's come before. The fact that shows like "Moon Knight" have been outright praised for their lack of direct MCU ties says a lot about how audiences, in general, are feeling when it comes to Marvel's "It's all connected" thing at this juncture.

This brings us to "VisionQuest" and the matter of where, exactly, Marvel's latest Disney+ series takes place in the MCU timeline. The answer is simple — it obviously picks up after "Avengers: Endgame" and "WandaVision" — yet complicated all at once. Thankfully, though, the show's first two episodes offer a little more clarity on the situation.

Specifically, there's a moment earlier on in "VisionQuest" where Paul Bettany's Vision explains that his lover, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff (aka. the Scarlet Witch), was "crushed under the weight of a mountain." As you likely recall, this is a reference to the events that transpired at the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." At another point, Vision and his fellow android Ultron (James Spader) also talk about their fight in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" having occurred a little over a decade ago. This implies that "VisionQuest" takes place roughly in the present (or just a tad into the future).