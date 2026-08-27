One Marvel Movie Is 'Required Viewing' Before Avengers: Doomsday, According To The Russo Brothers

Marvel wants us to party like it's 2019 all over again, and who could blame them? While anything pre-pandemic might as well feel like another lifetime, it wasn't too long ago when the MCU was at its absolute highest peak in pop culture. "Avengers: Endgame" was sold as a grand culmination of over a decade of multimedia storytelling, and audiences around the globe marched out to theaters in droves to the tune of a record-smashing $2.79 billion at the box office. The studio has spent nearly seven full years since then trying to return to such lofty heights, to fairly diminishing returns (not counting the occasional "Spider-Man" juggernaut).

But, with "Doomsday" now on the horizon, Marvel is seizing the opportunity once more to put their crowning achievement at the forefront of our minds again. That goes a long way towards explaining the marketing push behind what's being billed as "Avengers Endgame: Encore," along with why the Russo brothers are playing the role of dutiful company men once more. Reportedly, this re-release will also come with a sparkling four total minutes of new footage, which will somehow further tie the film together with the events of "Doomsday." Oh, and there's this fun little tidbit, as well: If this helps push "Avengers: Endgame" beyond James Cameron's original "Avatar" to (once again) reclaim the title of highest-grossing movie of all time? All the better.

So, yeah. Everyone involved has a financial incentive to encourage folks to go out and experience this crowd-pleaser all over again. "Avengers Endgame: Encore" hits theaters on September 25, 2026, followed by the release of "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 18, 2026. As Thanos and Doom would say: Be there or be square.