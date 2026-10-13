Before The Office, Steve Carell Starred In A Short-Lived Sitcom With Tim Curry

Steve Carell rose to prominence in the mid-2000s thanks to "The Office" and Judd Apatow's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." But he'd been acting for some time before audiences came to know his name. Fans of Carell will be aware of how he got his start on "The Dana Carvey Show" in the mid-'90s before becoming a correspondent on "The Daily Show." But even die-hards might be unaware of his short-lived sitcom "Over the Top," which starred Tim Curry — who passed away in August 2026 at the age of 80 — and ran for just three episodes before it was canceled.

If you think of Tim Curry in a hotel in the '90s you think of the enduring classic "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." I'm fairly confident in saying that you do not think of the 1997 sitcom "Over the Top," which saw Curry return to a Manhattan hotel five years after his run-in with Kevin McCallister. But this wasn't The Plaza and Curry was not a concierge. Instead, he was Simon Ferguson, a struggling actor who'd fallen on hard times and was living in New York's Metropolitan hotel, of which his ex-wife was the manager.

It was an oddly fitting premise since "Over the Top" represents one of Curry's more regrettable projects. Not that it forced him to move into a hotel and reassess his career (as far as I know), but the sitcom was pretty dire, earning some of the most scathing reviews of the 1990s following its October 1997 debut. It might even be one of the worst sitcoms of all time. As such, Carell was surely glad he was only a supporting actor. Had he starred in "Over the Top" he might have ended up in Simon Ferguson's position.