Anne Hathaway's Chilling 2023 Thriller Completely Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Anne Hathaway appeared in five movies in 2026, three of which were good. That's a pretty solid ratio, and even the bad films kept her in the public eye. But one film that didn't do much for her profile, yet is arguably just as good as her best 2026 projects, is 2023's "Eileen." This little-known psychological thriller is based on the 2015 novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, who co-wrote the screenplay with her husband, Luke Goebel. Sadly, it flew under everyone's radar, but it's well worth seeking out — especially if you're looking to cleanse the palette after Hathaway's lackluster attempt to adapt Colleen Hoover's "Verity."

Moshfegh is best known for her 2018 novel "My Year of Rest and Relaxation," which gained a boost thanks to its TikTok virality. But prior to that, Moshfegh had been writing short stories for some time before publishing her first full-length novel, "Eileen," in 2015. Though it wasn't quite the hit "My Year of Rest and Relaxation" came to be, "Eileen" debuted to stellar reviews, winning the PEN/Hemingway Award and becoming a finalist for the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

It took until 2023 for the film adaptation to materialize, but when it did, the film managed to preserve much of what made the novel so great — as attested to by the reviews. Unfortunately, "Eileen" barely made an impact either culturally or commercially. But it should have, as this is one Hathaway-led book adaptation that, unlike "Verity," deserves your attention.