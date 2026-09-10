Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4's Best Episode Was Directly Inspired By A Rob Reiner Classic [Exclusive]

Shields up! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 8, "Orders of Magnitude."

Each episode of "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 has lived up to its title thus far, even more than the Paramount+ series already has in the past. Every subsequent week keeps bringing us somewhere new and unexpected — not just in terms of setting and locale, but even as part of its many genre-hopping adventures. A stoner comedy, a black-and-white noir, a puppet episode, and even a soap opera are only the most recent assortment of treats that co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Henry Alonso Myers have thrown at viewers. But Episode 8 brings things somewhat back down to earth ... in a manner of speaking, that is.

While set almost entirely on the bridge of the USS Enterprise, the A-plot of "Orders of Magnitude" is the latest attempt at that most classic of "Star Trek" tropes: the war drama. We've seen this basic setup many times before. Our hero is corralled into an extreme situation, questions the orders of a misguided commanding officer, and must make a series of impossible choices to do the right thing. Ordinarily, this premise is rife with tension and stakes. Add a certain James T. Kirk into the mix, however, and you can expect plenty of fireworks to follow.

This is Paul Wesley's power hour, putting him at the front and center of the action against the legendary Admiral Simon Reeger (Joe Morton). In a recent conversation over Zoom, I spoke with Wesley about perhaps his best performance to date as not-yet-Captain Kirk and the inspiration behind this particular episode. It should come as no surprise that director Sharon Lewis took her cues from a genre classic in Rob Reiner's "A Few Good Men."