Neve Campbell's 101-Minute Fantasy Horror Movie Is An HBO Max Streaming Hit 30 Years Later

30 years later, "The Craft" still has some magic up its sleeve. According to streaming data tracker FlixPatrol, the cult horror classic is currently one of the top 10 most-watched movies on HBO Max in the United States. Indeed, it appears folks are getting a head-start on the scary season in general, with "Beetlejuice," "Practical Magic," and the 1994 film version of "Interview with the Vampire" also doing numbers on the platform. Not so coincidentally, this week marks the arrival of the long-awaited "Practical Magic 2" as well. (You can read our review here.)

Directed by Andrew Fleming (who co-wrote the film with Peter Filardi), "The Craft" centers on a group of outcast teen girls who use witchcraft to get back at the people who've wronged them. However, unlike virtually every other dark high school flick about young women ever made (see: "Heathers," "Jawbreaker," "Jennifer's Body," and so on), Fleming's movie was actually a modest box office success. At the same time, though, critics were mostly ho-hum on the film, as many of them were too busy griping about the movie's visual effects to extoll its nuanced depiction of feminine rage. (Sorry, but I'm looking at you, Roger Ebert.)

Since then, of course, the movie has garnered a devoted following and even got a 2020 legacy sequel (albeit with the on-the-nose title "The Craft: Legacy"). As a result, its four leads are now proper scream queens, including Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Sidney Prescott herself, "Scream" legend Neve Campbell.