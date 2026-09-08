How To Watch Jason Statham's Mutiny At Home

There is not a more reliable action star working today than Jason Statham. The man knows his lane, and tears straight down it like he's street racing a vintage muscle car. The movies generally have simple, yet enticing hooks. They're like the meat-and-potatoes programmers that Chuck Norris made for Cannon in the 1980s. Statham understands this (his production company is named "Punch Palace," for crissakes), and gives his fans what they want almost every time.

Jean-François Richet's "Mutiny" is classic, skull-cracking Statham. He plays ex-cop/commando Cole Reed, who has left law enforcement to be bodyguard of a nice-guy Bangkok shipping billionaire (Ramon Tikaram). When Reed's boss is killed by a shadowy group of assailants, he tracks the villains down to a container boat. Yes, it's "Die Hard" on a very large ship with one extra twist: Reed is the prime suspect in his boss' murder.

Statham is joined by familiar faces like Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester, all of whom fit their characters like a glove. The only surprise with "Mutiny" is that it wasn't a bigger hit. Since hitting theaters on August 21, the film has only grossed $24 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. In the film's defense, it was a very crowded late-summer marketplace, which made "Mutiny" a wait-for-streaming offering. Well, that wait is over. Lionsgate has announced that "Mutiny" will be available for rental and purchase on September 8 via major streamers like Prime Video and Apple TV. If you're thinking rental, that option will only be available for the next 48 hours. There's no word yet on a physical media release, so these are your choices.