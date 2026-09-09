The Uprising Review: Andrew Garfield's Robin Hood Origin (Sort Of) Is A Dull, Dreary Disappointment

There might not be a single piece of recognizable IP that Hollywood is more eager to push than Robin Hood. On paper, it's easy to see why. As a legend of folklore and fables, the role naturally lends itself to any movie star stepping into the famous woodland archer's shoes and reinterpreting the character as a filmmaker sees fit. Given the whole "Steal from the rich, give to the poor" of it all, there's no real risk of this ever feeling untimely or out of date. And, in an era where audience familiarity is the most valuable commodity to studios ... well, who the heck doesn't know Robin Hood?

None of this, however, has managed to bring this public domain figure any closer to becoming a bankable draw at the box office — or, as this latest effort shows, a particularly interesting subject for any adaptation to tackle, either. With the lone exception of Michael Sarnoski's revisionist "The Death of Robin Hood," no installment released in the last decade (or three) has managed to feel all that worthwhile. At this point, it's fair to wonder if it's high time to call an end to this whole experiment and hang up the hood for good.

Into this most inauspicious of landscapes steps writer/director Paul Greengrass with "The Uprising," which doesn't exactly do much to dissuade anyone of that notion. Apparently, the brilliant and not-at-all confusing idea this time around was to attempt a Robin Hood movie that's not actually a Robin Hood movie at all. To paraphrase Chris Evans' infamous "Lightyear" tweet, this is a story about the man who allegedly inspired the Robin Hood myth. If that sounds like an awkward and oddly ham-fisted approach, that's nothing compared to how dull and dreary this disappointment proves to be.