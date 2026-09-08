Tom Cruise's 116-Minute H. G. Wells Sci-Fi Movie Is An Apple TV Streaming Hit 21 Years Later

More than two decades after it was a giant hit at the box office, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise's "War of the Worlds" is a hit again ... on streaming. According to FlixPatrol, who track these sorts of things, the 2005 adaptation of "War of the Worlds" (not to be confused with the 2025 version, where Ice Cube looks directly into the camera with a confused face for almost 2 hours) is climbing the charts on Apple TV.

Adapted from the H. G. Wells sci-fi classic, "War of the Worlds" was one of several films Spielberg made in the wake of 9/11 that tried to grapple with the shocking terrorist attacks ("Munich," which was released the same year as "War of the Worlds," is another example of this, and one of Spielberg's very best films). Tom Cruise plays one of those classic Spielberg Bad Dads, who has to try to connect with his estranged children while also attempting to keep them alive during a terrifying alien invasion.

I've often felt like the legacy of Spielberg's "War of the Worlds" is unfortunately mixed in the eyes of the general public. The film was a massive hit (it took in $604 million at the box office), but when people talk about the movie, the tend to complain about the overly happy ending or about the infamous press tour surrounding the pic.