Angelina Jolie's 100-Minute Taylor Sheridan Movie Is One Of Netflix's Biggest Streaming Hits

"Yellowstone" wasn't a ratings powerhouse right out of the gate. It took a couple of seasons for Taylor Sheridan's horse opera to become a small screen fixture and launch the man's television empire, which is how he found time to make a whole-ass movie in between the show's second and third outings. "Those Who Wish Me Dead," an adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, was Sheridan's directorial follow-up to what was essentially his feature helming debut on 2017's "Wind River." He'd already called the shots on the horror flick "Vile" prior to that, but has admitted it was a glorified favor to a friend.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" was one of many films that got entangled in Warner Bros.' ill-begotten scheme to draw more attention to HBO Max by dropping all of its 2021 movie releases on the platform the same day they hit theaters. That's part of why it didn't make much noise when it arrived on May 14 that year, the bigger factor being that exhibitors were still picking themselves up off the ground after the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. So, the odds are good that many people hadn't even heard of Sheridan's Angelina Jolie-led, bare-bones 100-minute thriller until it popped up recently on their Netflix queue.

Per the numbers reported by FlixPatrol, "Those Who Wish Me Dead" cracked Netflix's top 10 most-streamed movies in the U.S. on September 6, 2026, and has since climbed to the number three spot at the time of writing. And with "The Whisper Man" starring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott still sitting comfortably at number one, it appears the service's users are really in the mood for some mid-budget throwback fare at the moment.