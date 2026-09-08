Who Plays Zoe Macon On Lanterns
HBO's "Lanterns" is a big gamble from the side of Peter Safran and James Gunn's DC Studios, a show that aims to be a blend of superheroes and prestige TV detective thrillers like "True Detective." So far, the show is succeeding beyond expectations. The show is tense, with a compelling mystery, fantastic banter between the two leads, and some thrilling action. And yet, it is also an excellent superhero story, not only offering some really deep-cut references to the larger "Green Lantern" comic universe, but also doing what "Watchmen" did in interrogating the very idea of superheroes and what it takes to be one in our universe. This makes sense, of course, considering Damon Lindelof is involved as a creator and executive producer, alongside comic book writer Tom King and showrunner Chris Mundy.
A big part of the appeal of "Lanterns" is its strong supporting cast. Sure, Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are expectedly phenomenal as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but so are Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kane and Garret Dillahunt as the sinister Will Macon. Likewise, there's the intriguing and alluring Zoe Macon, Will's wife and a cunning woman with an affection for John. Oh, and Zoe also has some truly shocking secrets with huge implications for the show at large.
If you're watching "Lanterns" and think Zoe Macon looks familiar, it's because she's played by the striking Poorna Jagannathan. You might have seen her in other acclaimed TV shows like HBO's own "The Night Of," or Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," or the incredible and criminally underseen "Deli Boys."
Poorna Jagannathan has been a reliable actor for over 20 years
Poorna Jagannathan had her acting start back in 2004 with a small role in Spike Lee's film "She Hate Me" (starring Anthony Mackie and Kerry Washington) as well as a role in an episode of "Law & Order." She followed that up with appearances in "Awake" (the very underrated film starring Hayden Christensen as a man who remains conscious but paralyzed during heart surgery), "Rescue Me," "Numb3rs," and more. She also had a small role in "Better Call Saul" as a doctor treating Hector's paralysis following a stroke.
It was Jagannathan's role in the 2016 HBO crime drama miniseries "The Night Of," however, that really put her on the map. There she played Safar Khan, mother to Riz Ahmed's Naz, who is accused of murdering a woman in New York City. Jagannathan's performance is heartbreaking and genuinely stunning, showcasing the suffering, the uncertainty, and the panic of her character as she finds herself in a hellish situation.
That all being said, Jagannathan's best role is in the recent comedy series "Deli Boys," which should be your next binge watch. Though it only lasted 2 seasons before Hulu decided to ruin everyone's day and cancel it, it remains a must-watch show. It follows two Pakistani-American brothers forced to take over their recently deceased father's criminal enterprise as well as his successful deli chain. Jagannathan's plays the family matriarch, Lucky, who is very much aware of the entire operation and also acts as its leader. This is a broad comedy that verges on slapstick: a hilarious, raunchy, and very violent show unlike anything else on TV.