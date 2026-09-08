Who Plays Zoe Macon On Lanterns

HBO's "Lanterns" is a big gamble from the side of Peter Safran and James Gunn's DC Studios, a show that aims to be a blend of superheroes and prestige TV detective thrillers like "True Detective." So far, the show is succeeding beyond expectations. The show is tense, with a compelling mystery, fantastic banter between the two leads, and some thrilling action. And yet, it is also an excellent superhero story, not only offering some really deep-cut references to the larger "Green Lantern" comic universe, but also doing what "Watchmen" did in interrogating the very idea of superheroes and what it takes to be one in our universe. This makes sense, of course, considering Damon Lindelof is involved as a creator and executive producer, alongside comic book writer Tom King and showrunner Chris Mundy.

A big part of the appeal of "Lanterns" is its strong supporting cast. Sure, Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are expectedly phenomenal as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but so are Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kane and Garret Dillahunt as the sinister Will Macon. Likewise, there's the intriguing and alluring Zoe Macon, Will's wife and a cunning woman with an affection for John. Oh, and Zoe also has some truly shocking secrets with huge implications for the show at large.

If you're watching "Lanterns" and think Zoe Macon looks familiar, it's because she's played by the striking Poorna Jagannathan. You might have seen her in other acclaimed TV shows like HBO's own "The Night Of," or Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," or the incredible and criminally underseen "Deli Boys."