This Underrated Ron Perlman Sci-Fi Movie Inspired Fallout's Power Armor Design

The very first "Fallout" video game was released in 1997 by Interplay Studios and was set in the post-apocalyptic future of 2161, decades after a nuclear war that nearly wiped out humanity. The player controls a vault-dwelling character who lives in an underground bunker, and the gameplay involves searching for a specialized computer component that can repair your water systems. "Fallout" is also striking for its retro-futurist designs, drawing many cues from 1950s Art Deco and steampunk aesthetics.

"Fallout," of course, has been followed by a massive video game franchise that includes four games (and an upcoming fifth) in the "main" series, and seven spinoff games. One might also be familiar with the acclaimed "Fallout" TV series, currently streaming on Prime Video and starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins. The show is highly celebrated, just like the "Fallout" games.

The original "Fallout" was created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, and one can see many of their very clear cinematic influences throughout. "Fallout" falls on the same matrix as other well-known post-apocalypse dramas like "The Road Warrior," "A Boy and His Dog," and the end-of-the-world episodes of "The Twilight Zone." That much is obvious. In a 2023 interview with the Tweak Town website, however, Cain went on record saying that Jean-Pierre Jeunet's and Marc Caro's now-relatively-obscure 1995 French sci-fi steampunk film "The City of Lost Children" provided some much-needed inspiration as well.

Notably, the game's Power Armor — a heavy, clanking gasmask-encrusted full-body super-suit — was inspired directly by the film. The French film stars Ron Perlman as a childlike strongman in a bizarro steampunk future who has to care for a lost girl named Miette (Judith Vittet).